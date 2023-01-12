© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kbia_newscast_art_-_1400.jpg
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for January 12, 2023

By Shea Baechle
Published January 12, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Shea Baechle
See stories by Shea Baechle