Afternoon Newscast for January 12, 2023

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Agape Boarding School announces it's closing due to 'lack of financial resources'CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri sate employees, extra pay for night workMore radioactive tests sought at St. Louis school district