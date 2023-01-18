Morning newscast for January 18, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published January 18, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST Listen • 3:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Columbia City Council votes to send marijuana tax question to voters, expands public park offeringU.S. Supreme Court will not hear tax relief lawsuit caseVivek Malek sworn in as Missouri Treasurer, promises to 'protect taxpayers’ money'Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park