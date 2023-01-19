Morning newscast for January 19, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published January 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Parson pitches I-70 improvements and education funding hikes in State of the State addressCPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvementSt. Louis Children’s Hospital sees rise in gunshot victims as pandemic drags onThe District businesses encouraged to apply for camera grant program