Morning Newscast for February 6, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published February 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST Listen • 2:59 Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:New state initiative to help prevent suicide among service members, Veterans and their familiesHomeless shelter on Business Loop up for a City Council vote MondayNetworking For Needs holds grand opening for Mexico's first free store'The Color Black' art exhibition debuts at Orr Street Studios