Morning Newscast for February 14, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published February 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST Listen • 3:27 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:City of Columbia to install steel window panels at Fifth/Walnut Street parking garageBills would trim sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene productsMissouri House passes budget bill containing raises for state workersCPS board hears report, comments on improving student outcomes