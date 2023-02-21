Afternoon Newscast for February 21, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Senate advances bill to prevent loss of public benefits over small pay bump
- Lake Ozark Fire Protection District will soon utilize oxygen masks for pets
- Capitol Region Medical Center to close Holts Summit, St. Elizabeth physicians clinics
- Senators discuss compensating the wrongfully convicted
Mid-Missourians come together to donate supplies to Turkey earthquake victims