Afternoon newscast for February 23, 2023 By Jamie Baker Published February 23, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST The local newscast from the KBIA newsroom in Columbia, Missouri Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroomMissouri attorney general launches effort to remove Gardner from office Mental health advocacy groups urge lawmakers to improve Missourians' access to psychological healthMissouri's pro sports teams offer support of legalizing sports betting Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen abortion ban