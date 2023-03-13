Afternoon newscast for March 10, 2023 By Kaylin Hellyer Published March 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Group files ballot measures adding abortion protections to Missouri ConstitutionLawsuit alleging injuries to student by former CPS employee moves to federal courtThe Maneater, MU's student newspaper, to stop producing print editionsTravel trailer park approved in northeast Columbia