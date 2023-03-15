Morning Newscast for March 15, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published March 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT Listen • 3:23 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Majority of respondents in Ashland recycling survey favor curbside pickupPlans to create affordable, small-lot subdivision approved by Columbia boardGlasgow aldermen race presents a unique mayhem after all candidates disqualifiedMoberly doctor pleads guilty to defrauding Medicare, Medicaid