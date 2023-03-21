Morning Newscast for March 21, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published March 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT Listen • 3:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Senate gives first round approval to transgender youth health care and sports banCity Council approves roll carts, income source protectionMU medical students sign petition in opposition to bills that prohibit diversity trainingHouse passes sports wagering bill