Morning Newscast for March 23, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published March 23, 2023

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri nursing home workers call for action to improve facilitiesMissouri House continues debate on transgender health restriction legislationMissouri bill would allow people with permit to carry guns into churches, synagoguesDonation drive aims to help unhoused youth during spring break