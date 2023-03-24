Afternoon Newscast for March 23, 2023 By Jamie Baker Published March 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT Listen • 2:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher The local newscast from the KBIA newsroom in Columbia, Missouri Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri House approves cut to state's income and corporate taxes Missouri bill would ban future red flag laws from being enacted Missouri bill would allow people with permit to carry guns inside places of worshipMissouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports