Afternoon newscast for March 24, 2023 By Kaylin Hellyer Published March 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Training planned for helping those with disabilities in emergency situationsMissouri Senate passes bill to ban transgender youth health care and sports participationMissouri House Republicans scramble for slice of governor’s I-70 money for other projectsI-70 to narrow next week in Columbia