Afternoon Newscast for April 12, 2023

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri House gives first round approval to bills limiting health care access for transgender minors
Columbia history teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year award
MU Cheer wins nationals
Two men arrested for Monday's shooting
Missouri posts second strong month of recreational cannabis sales