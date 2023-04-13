Morning Newscast for April 13, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published April 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Mo. Senate panels hear testimony on minimum ages for carrying guns, boosting guns in schoolsCitizens Police Review Board pushes back electing new chair, vice chairSenate bill that would restrict diversity curriculum heard in House committeeCole County needed EMS upgrade is on the way