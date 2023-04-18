Morning Newscast for April 18, 2023 By Katelynn McIlwain Published April 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT Listen • 3:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:White Kansas City man charged with 2 felonies for shooting Black teen Ralph YarlCity Council allocates ARPA, HOME funds at Monday's meetingsMissouri House votes to restrict access to school sports for trans athletesJefferson City Council approves new lease agreement for police body cameras