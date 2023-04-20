Afternoon newscast for April 14, 2023 By Kaylin Hellyer Published April 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT Listen • 3:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroomMissouri House passes restrictions on youth access to gender-affirming health careBill passes to give Missourians physical therapy without a doctor's noteMissouri announces $30 million in funding to support tourism industryColumbia to swear in new council members Friday during special meeting