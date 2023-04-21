Afternoon Newscast for April 20, 2023
- Attorney General Andrew Bailey's restrictions on gender-affirming care will affect adults
- University of Missouri campuses will be test optional for another year
- Missouri Senate committee restores library funding in state budget, strips anti-DEI language
- Missouri House passed bill that would establish Immigrant Employment Registration and Tax Protection Act