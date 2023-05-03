© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kbia_newscast_art_-_1400.jpg
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for May 2, 2023

Published May 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast