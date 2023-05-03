Afternoon Newscast for May 2, 2023 Published May 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT Listen • 2:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:House Democrats say appointees for budget conference committees break precedentSpecial Olympics Missouri seeks volunteers for summer games in ColumbiaSt. Louis County judge continues to bar Missouri’s limits on transgender careDepartment of Conservation seeks volunteers to help with bird survey