The morning newscast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Here's this morning's newscast with a roundup of headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:
- Missouri saw a drop in preschool enrollment in 2022, but new funding aims to improve access
- Chuck Basye, Jan Mees among applicants for Columbia school board seat
- Measure supporting tax breaks for child-care centers heads to Missouri voters in 2024
- Missouri teen accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House