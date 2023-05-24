© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

The morning newscast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Janet Saidi
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's this morning's newscast with a roundup of headlines from across the mid-Missouri region, including:

Tags
KBIA Newscast kbia newscast
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi