Morning Newscast for May 29, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published May 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT Listen • 2:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Hundreds celebrate Native American culture in Jefferson CityJudge rules Missouri AG had no authority to order end of school mask mandatesMSHP reports 37 crashes and 6 deaths during Memorial Day weekend so farAround 600,000 Missouri kids still waiting for summer 2022 food benefits