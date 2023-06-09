Morning Newscast for June 9, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published June 9, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT Listen • 2:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri State Senior Games start Thursday in ColumbiaNew marker to be dedicated on African American Heritage TrailJudge tosses push to sanction auditor over report critical of Josh HawleyA half-century of community theater: Maplewood Barn celebrates 50 years of entertainment for Columbia audiences