Morning Newscast for June 23, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published June 23, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Water damage shutters Lakota's downtown site — for nowMissouri Division of Fire Safety warns of firework usage as drought rages onSection 8 vouchers see denials partially due to shortage of affordable housingMissouri to be testing ground on plain packaging for cannabis products