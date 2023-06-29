Morning Newscast for June 29, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published June 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT Listen • 2:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Jefferson City School Board approves highest salary increase for teachers in 15 years'Heat is a silent killer': How to prepare for high temps Thursday and FridayLocal organization offers free event to empower young girls in sportsNew boil water advisory for Thornbrook until 11 a.m. Thursday