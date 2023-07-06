Morning Newscast for July 6, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published July 6, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT Listen • 2:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Memo shows Missouri AG helped craft governor’s plan to weaken open records lawsThe Center Project holding clinic for LGBTQ+ legal help SaturdayCity of Columbia looks for feedback on Forum and Green Meadows roundaboutNaloxone education and distribution event to be held in Ashland