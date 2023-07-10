Morning Newscast for July 10, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published July 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Integrity, connection are qualities Columbia residents want in new police chiefMissouri bill creating transitional benefits for SNAP, TANF signed into lawSpringfield's Crystal Quade says she’s running for Missouri governorOvernight maintenance scheduled in downtown Columbia streets