Morning Newscast for July 24, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published July 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Columbia City Council to meet with Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss short-term rentalsColumbia automobile dealer is accused of multiple deceptive business practiceStephens College to open center for women veteransColumbia begins selling permits for Sixth and Cherry parking garage