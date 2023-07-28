Morning Newscast for Jul 28, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published July 28, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT Listen • 3:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Rep. Michael Burton expects MO GOP to try again on restricting constitutional amendmentsMU Health Care employee tests positive for tuberculosisParson mum on 2024 election cycle endorsements for governor, presidentScott Young sworn in as interim chief of Ashland Police Department