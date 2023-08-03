Afternoon Newscast for August 3, 2023
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review shows increased maternal deaths in new report
- St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat
- Federal investigation finds fatal train derailment in Mendon due to dangerous rail crossing
- The world's longest nonstop river race comes to an early close due to unsafe weather and river conditions