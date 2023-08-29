Morning Newscast for August 29, 2023
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Department of Economic Development plans next steps in broadband expansion
- MU Health Care goes beyond law limiting gender-affirming care
- Physical therapy services in Missouri are now readily accessible
- The Upward Mobility Project receives $100,000 donation to curb local poverty
- Convoy of Hope is helping fire victims in Hawaii, preparing to respond as a hurricane approaches Florida