Morning Newscast for August 30, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published August 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom, including:Missouri utility workers head out to Florida for anticipated Hurricane Idalia reliefMU Health Care goes beyond law limiting gender-affirming careNew COVID vaccine expected to be widely available in ColumbiaMissouri prisons ban friends and family from sending books to prisoners