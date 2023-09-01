Afternoon Newscast for September 1, 2023 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published September 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT Listen • 3:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Treeline Music Fest canceled for 2023, citing 'higher than expected expenses'Judge bars Missouri from moving ahead on Randolph County waste lagoon permitThe farm bill expires this month, and Congress still needs to decide what it will costResurfacing project to begin Sept. 5 in Boone County