Morning Newscast for September 6, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published September 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Council adds paid family leave to FY24 budgetConservative book ban push fuels library exodus from national association that stands up for booksColumbia City Council votes to approve school resource officer program for Columbia Public SchoolsMoDOT to host I-70 expansion informational meetings