Morning Newscast for September 7, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published September 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT Listen • 3:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:St. Louis judge weighing Jackson County prosecutor’s entry into abortion lawsuit'Paint it, and they will come': New mural promotes kindnessAfter a dozen years at the helm, Missouri State president Clif Smart set to retireHistorical marker to commemorate 1889 lynching of Black teenager