Morning Newscast for October 19, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published October 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT Listen • 3:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Kehoe leads fundraising for Missouri governor in latest campaign filingsPolice chief finalists put their best foot forward at community forumAs deadly deer disease spreads across the Midwest, it's become 'everybody's job' to fightCity releases ARPA proposal details