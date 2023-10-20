Morning Newscast for October 20, 2023 By Meghan Lee Published October 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT Listen • 3:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Rep. Mike Haffner on why some foreign-based companies shouldn’t own Missouri landBoone County plans a second round of ARPA applicationsUpdated Pfizer vaccine now available through the Health DepartmentMoDOT shortage of snow plow drivers continues for fourth straight year