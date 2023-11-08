Afternoon Newscast for November 8, 2023 By Kaylin Hellyer Published November 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST Listen • 3:13 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:St. Louis International Film Festival to offer more Black American storiesMissouri kids won't be kicked off Medicaid beginning Jan. 1, state saysMissouri Supreme Court hears case over state efforts to defund Planned ParenthoodThe Spay Neuter Project receives enough donations to keep doors open