Afternoon Newscast for November 17, 2023 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published November 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST Listen • 3:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom: Loaves and Fishes allowed to stay at Wilkes through March with new hoursMissouri to keep kids enrolled in Medicaid for 12 months starting next yearLocal nonprofit contributes to high economic activity for art in ColumbiaColumbia resident Wenneker named chair of UM Board of Curators