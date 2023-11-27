Morning Newscast for November 27, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published November 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST Listen • 2:54 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:The Missouri governor is granting pardons at a pace not seen since the World War II eraCity sales tax growth attributed to inflation, COVID-19 recoveryCity Council to vote on interim Second Ward seatCity accepting comments about public transit needs through tomorrow