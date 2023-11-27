© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for November 27, 2023

By Harshawn Ratanpal
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

Tags
KBIA Newscast morning newscast
Harshawn Ratanpal
See stories by Harshawn Ratanpal