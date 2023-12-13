Morning Newscast for December 13, 2023 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published December 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST Listen • 3:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:State board votes to divest Missouri pension fund from ChinaUM curators keep Mun Choi's salary increases under the radarRadiation exposure funding isn’t in the final defense bill. What’s next for St. Louisans?285 Missourians waiting in jails to be moved to hospitals for mental health services