Afternoon Newscast for December 20, 2023
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Supreme Court strikes down law against homelessness, COVID vaccine mandates
- Five children in Missouri poisoned by lead after consuming recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches
- States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
- Saint Louis University scientists say the BCG vaccine can help test how well potential tuberculosis vaccines work