Morning Newscast for Monday, January 8, 2024 By Janet Saidi Published January 8, 2024 at 7:50 AM CST Listen • 3:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Good morning - here's a roundup of headlines from across the region, including:Missouri Freedom Caucus may loom large over 2024 legislative sessionKansas may face 30 more days yearly of high wildfire risk as its climate changesSome states with abortion bans saw slightly more births, new analysis findsState senator announces run for Missouri's third Congressional seat