Afternoon Newscast for February 2, 2024 By Nathan Lee Published February 2, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:House passes bipartisan tax bill to expand child tax creditSt. Louis Planned Parenthood President Yamelsie Rodriguez to step downColumbia group offers support, camaraderie to fathersNaturopathic doctors could become licensed in Missouri under Republican-backed legislation