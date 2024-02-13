Afternoon Newscast for February 13, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman takes initiative petition reform bill to the Senate Floor
- Push for restrictions on intoxicating hemp products spurs clash over who should regulate
- Springfield City Council votes to ban video lottery terminals
- Congress calls on Secretary of Agriculture to conduct more research into possible cyber security threats to America's food supply