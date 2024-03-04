Morning Newscast for March 4, 2024 By Meghan Lee Published March 4, 2024 at 8:10 AM CST Listen • 3:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Trump sweeps GOP nomination races in Missouri, IdahoHearing on recall of 60,000 Missouri marijuana products set to beginBill Eigel vows mass jailing, removal of undocumented immigrants from MissouriThe Missouri governor shortens the DWI prison sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid