© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for March 14, 2024

By Nathan Lee
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

Tags
KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscast
Nathan Lee
See stories by Nathan Lee