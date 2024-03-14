Afternoon Newscast for March 14, 2024 By Nathan Lee Published March 14, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri House presents initial state budget Missouri lawmakers push tax break to expand Kansas City nuclear weapons facilityThousands of Missourians could have criminal records sealed under Clean Slate InitiativeHouse committee passes licensing bill for naturopathic doctors in Missouri