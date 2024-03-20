Afternoon Newscast for March 20, 2024 By Abby Lee Published March 20, 2024 at 5:36 PM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Foundation awards over $25,000 in grants to enhance learning in Jefferson City schoolsJetBlue will drop some cities and reduce LA flights to focus on more profitable routesInvestigation of Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher continues next weekCDC issues advisory for increased measles cases