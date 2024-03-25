Afternoon Newscast for March 25, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Midwestern towns are eager for the visitors – and dollars – coming their way with the eclipse
- How can you tell if a product has toxic PFAS? Lack of labeling laws make it hard for consumers
- Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden on why he left the secretary of state race
- Outside review clears Lincoln University president of bullying administrator who died by suicide