Afternoon Newscast for April 12, 2024 By Afshan Musani Published April 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash162 CWD cases reported in Missouri for 2023-2024Repeal of universal helmet law tied to rise in motorcycle fatalitiesMissourians likely won't vote on abortion legalization until November