Morning Newscast for April 18, 2024 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published April 18, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri legislature approves $2.2 million for troops and police to patrol Texas-Mexico borderCost of long-awaited water treatment plant project grows by $10 millionHouse gives initial OK to bill protecting pesticide-makersWhat to know ahead of the 2024 Unbound Book Festival